nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
George Pickens is expected to play on Sunday

  
Published December 8, 2024 07:18 AM

Wide receiver George Pickens was a late addition to the Steelers injury report this week.

Pickens was not on the report on Wednesday or Thursday, but the team added him as a limited participant on Friday due to a hamstring injury. Pickens was a limited participant in the team’s final practice before Sunday’s game against the Browns and he was listed as questionable to play.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Pickens is expected to play in Sunday’s home game, although he adds that a pregame warmup will be the final factor in determining his availability for the game.

Pickens has 55 catches for 850 yards and three touchdowns this season. He had four catches for 48 yards against the Browns two weeks ago in a loss that ended with Pickens scuffling with Browns cornerback Greg Newsome on an unsuccessful Steelers Hail Mary. It looks like the two players will get a chance to renew acquaintances on Sunday.