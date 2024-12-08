George Pickens is expected to play on Sunday

Wide receiver George Pickens was a late addition to the Steelers injury report this week.

Pickens was not on the report on Wednesday or Thursday, but the team added him as a limited participant on Friday due to a hamstring injury. Pickens was a limited participant in the team’s final practice before Sunday’s game against the Browns and he was listed as questionable to play.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Pickens is expected to play in Sunday’s home game, although he adds that a pregame warmup will be the final factor in determining his availability for the game.

Pickens has 55 catches for 850 yards and three touchdowns this season. He had four catches for 48 yards against the Browns two weeks ago in a loss that ended with Pickens scuffling with Browns cornerback Greg Newsome on an unsuccessful Steelers Hail Mary. It looks like the two players will get a chance to renew acquaintances on Sunday.