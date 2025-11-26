 Skip navigation
George Pickens, KaVontae Turpin have no injury designation

  
Published November 26, 2025 01:53 PM

The Cowboys will have wide receivers George Pickens and KaVontae Turpin for Thursday’s game against the Chiefs.

Pickens was estimated as a full participant on Wednesday with knee and calf injuries. The Cowboys estimated him as a non-participant on Monday and a limited participant on Tuesday.

Turpin’s shoulder injury and an illness that kept him out on Monday and limited him on Tuesday. The Cowboys estimated him as a full participant on Wednesday.

The Cowboys had every player at the walkthrough on Wednesday except left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle). Guyton is ruled out for Thursday. Cornerback Caelen Carson was the only player who was limited Wednesday after popping up on the report Tuesday as a limited participant.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (neck) and left guard Tyler Smith (knee) are also among the players without an injury designation.