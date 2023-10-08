George Pickens scores 41-yard TD to help Steelers beat Ravens, 17-10

The Ravens led for much of Sunday’s matchup against the Steelers.

But Pittsburgh used some strong special teams and defense in the fourth quarter to pull out an improbable 17-10 victory.

Baltimore took a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter with a 23-yard field goal by Justin Tucker after the club had dropped a couple of passes in the end zone. But even though the Ravens had more opportunities, they never scored again.

Down, 10-3 in the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh’s comeback started with a blocked punt that went out of bounds in the end zone for a safety. Then Pittsburgh scored a 25-yard field goal with 7:10 left to make the score 10-8.

The Ravens looked like they were going to take at least a 13-8 lead when rookie corner Joey Porter Jr. picked off Lamar Jackson in the end zone on a pass intended for Odell Beckham Jr.

Pittsburgh turned that extra opportunity into a go-ahead score when George Pickens caught a 41-yard touchdown streaking down the right sideline. The Steelers failed on their two-point conversion, keeping the score at 14-10 with 1:17 left on the clock.

Jackson was strip-sacked on Baltimore’s ensuring drive, which T.J. Watt recovered. But the Ravens had two timeouts to stop the clock. And an illegal formation penalty on third down as Kenny Pickett was kneeling stopped the clock again before a 42-yard field goal made the score 17-10.

Baltimore’s last chance ended when Watt sacked Jackson on fourth-and-7 to seal the victory.

Pittsburgh’s maligned offense struggled for much of the game, but finished with 289 total yards and 17 first downs. Pickett was 18-of-32 for 224 yards with a touchdown. Pickens finished with six catches for 130 yards with a TD.

On the other side, Jackson was 22-of-38 for 236 yards with an interception and a lost fumble. He also had six carries for 45 yards.

Now at 3-2, the Steelers will have their bye next week.

Also at 3-2, the Ravens will play the Titans in London next Sunday.