nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240719.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Cousins be benched in 2024?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240719.jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket case may force NFL to change
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
Get Father of Mine for 99 cents, starting tomorrow
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240719.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Cousins be benched in 2024?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240719.jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket case may force NFL to change
nbc_pftpm_billbelichick_240719.jpg
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
Get Father of Mine for 99 cents, starting tomorrow
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Get Father of Mine for 99 cents, starting tomorrow

  
Published July 20, 2024 10:41 AM

I don’t want you to buy Father of Mine.

Not today, at least.

Today, the ebook is $3.99. Tomorrow, and for one week after that, you can get it for ridiculously low price of 99 cents.

It’s part of a “football is about to come back” vibe that makes me happy and thus willing to do more dumb things than usual. It also has a strategic component. If you read Father of Mine, you will be far more likely to buy the sequel, Son of Mine.

Son of Mine debuts on September 3. You can order the ebook now for only $4.99.

So, from this Sunday to next Sunday, you can get both for the grand total of $5.98. Look at what other ebooks cost. You’ll get a pair of mob novels set in the ‘70s at prices reminiscent of that decade.

Some would say (and have said) the low price means it’s not very good. The truth is that, in a bizarro Sunday Ticket move, I’m deliberately keeping the price low so that more of you will give it a try.

And it’s also good. Despite the fact that I wrote it.