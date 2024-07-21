Get Father of Mine for 99 cents, this week only

I didn’t want you to buy it yesterday, when it would have cost $3.99. (Some did anyway.) Today, and for the next six, I want you to buy it for less than one dollar.

The Father of Mine ebook is available through next Saturday at only 99 cents.

And, yes, part of the goal here is to get you to read it and say after reaching the last page, “I wonder what happens next?” Because what happens next is coming next. On September 3.

Son of Mine, which in my own personal, skewed, recency-biased view is even better than Father of Mine (which is still good), can be preordered for only $4.99.

So buy Father of Mine today for 99 cents. Or tomorrow. Or any day until next Saturday. And give it a try.

That’s all I ever ask of anyone who opens the book and takes a look at page one. If it holds your interest, keep going. If it doesn’t, that’s on me.

And if you rip through it in a day or two (as many have), order the sequel and wait for September 3. Son of Mine will get you through the last two days before Raven-Chiefs start the season on NBC.