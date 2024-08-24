Get Father of Mine while it’s free

For a very limited time, I’ve lost my marbles.

I’ve persuaded our friends at Amazon to make the Father of Mine ebook available for free. No charge. No strings attached. Click it. Get it. Today and tomorrow.

The haters will say I’m doing it because the book is so bad it has to be given away. (Here’s your chance, haters, to see how bad it is.) The truth is that, if people read Father of Mine, I’m confident they’ll want to buy its sequel, Son of Mine. Especially since Son of Mine is only $4.99 for the ebook, and will be (as of September 3) only $14.99 for the print edition.

Should I have charged a lot more for both books, from the moment Father of Mine was released? Yes. At least $9.99 for the ebooks, and at least $19.99 for the print editions, based on what other books cost. However, despite the fact that I wrote them, both are good. Take it from Kirkus, the leading book-industry review factory that does not give out good reviews unless good reviews are warranted. They recommend, both as to Father of Mine and Son of Mine, “Get it.”

So why do it? First, I’m used to giving away content for free; we’ve been doing it here for nearly 23 years. Second, I’ve been extremely fortunate to make a strong-to-quite-strong living from writing about America’s favorite sport. I don’t need to make any money from writing books. I do it because I like it; it gives me balance and keeps me calm. And I get satisfaction when I hear from people who enjoy reading what I’ve created, literally from nothing.

Everything I write here today is largely worthless by tomorrow (in more ways than one). Everything I write here tomorrow is largely worthless by the next day. Fiction is, in theory, timeless. It will have the same value the day it’s written as it will have the next day, and the next. And the next.

Whether Father of Mine and/or Son of Mine have any real value to anyone isn’t for me to decide. For today and tomorrow, you can decide for yourself, as to Father of Mine, for free.

If you’re not satisfied, I will personally deliver your refund.