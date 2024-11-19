Giants add QB Tim Boyle to practice squad

The Giants are adding another quarterback to their team.

Per Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, New York is signing veteran Tim Boyle to its practice squad.

The Giants have benched Daniel Jones and will start Tommy DeVito going forward this season. Drew Lock is set to be the club’s backup with Jones now as the No. 3 QB.

Adding Boyle could be insurance if DeVito or Lock becomes unavailable, as playing Jones could trigger his $23 million injury guarantee for 2025.

Boyle appeared in two games for Miami earlier this season, completing 15-of-26 passes for 153 yards. He’s appeared in 22 games with five starts since 2019, losing all five starts.

DeVito will make his first start of the season on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are also adding offensive tackle Tyre Phillips to their practice squad.

Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com noted New York is cutting linebacker Curtis Bolton from the practice squad.