Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Giants agree to deal with Bobby McCain

  
Published March 21, 2023 02:30 PM
March 21, 2023 03:43 PM
As Austin Ekeler continues to agitate for a new deal near the top of the running back market, Michael Holley and Michael Smith debate whether even a special talent like the Chargers' star is worth premium money.

The Giants have agreed to terms with safety Bobby McCain.

The team was in need of safety help after Julian Love signed with the Seahawks.

The Commanders cut McCain on Feb. 27, saving $4.42 million.

McCain, 29, has played eight years in the NFL, including six with Miami after they made him a fifth-round selection in 2015. He spent the past two years with Washington.

In 121 career games, McCain has 393 tackles, 11 interceptions, four sacks, 44 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

McCain has not missed a game the past three seasons.