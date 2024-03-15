Giants agree to sign TE Chris Manhertz

The Giants are adding a tight end.

Via Adam Schefter of EPSN, New York is signing Chris Manhertz.

Manhertz, 31, spent last season with the Broncos after two years with Jacksonville. He appeared in 16 games with four starts, playing 36 percent of offensive snaps in games played.

Manhertz is more of a blocking tight end, as he has just 26 catches for 271 yards with two TDs in 120 career games. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and has played in games for the Saints, Panthers, Jaguars, and Broncos.