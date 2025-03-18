 Skip navigation
Giants agree to terms with LB Victor Dimukeje

  
Published March 18, 2025 11:51 AM

The Giants are adding a linebacker.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN, New York has agreed to terms with Victor Dimukeje.

Dimukeje, 25, just completed his rookie contract with the Cardinals. Arizona brought him in with a sixth-round pick in 2021. He appeared in 55 games with eight starts over the last four seasons, mostly playing on special teams.

He did start six games for Arizona in 2023, recording 4.0 sacks — the only four sacks of his career. He’s also registered seven career tackles for loss with 16 quarterback hits.