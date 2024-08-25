 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants begin paring down roster, announce 10 cuts

  
Published August 25, 2024 02:34 PM

The Giants are one of the teams that began moving to 53 players by announcing roster moves on Sunday.

The NFC East club has parted ways with 10 players in their first wave of moves.

Offensive lineman Marcus McKethan is part of that group. The 2022 fifth-round pick started five games last season, but was playing with the third team in camp this summer after the Giants added several players to the line this offseason.

Defensive tackle Kyler Baugh, cornerback Breon Borders, cornerback Christian Holmes, safety Clayton Isbell, wide receiver John Jiles, running back Joshua Kelley, linebacker Trey Kiser, running back Lorenzo Lingard, and wide receiver Ayir Asante were also jettisoned.

The Giants and the other 31 teams in the league need to be down to their initial 53-man rosters by Tuesday afternoon.