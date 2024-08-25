Giants begin paring down roster, announce 10 cuts

The Giants are one of the teams that began moving to 53 players by announcing roster moves on Sunday.

The NFC East club has parted ways with 10 players in their first wave of moves.

Offensive lineman Marcus McKethan is part of that group. The 2022 fifth-round pick started five games last season, but was playing with the third team in camp this summer after the Giants added several players to the line this offseason.

Defensive tackle Kyler Baugh, cornerback Breon Borders, cornerback Christian Holmes, safety Clayton Isbell, wide receiver John Jiles, running back Joshua Kelley, linebacker Trey Kiser, running back Lorenzo Lingard, and wide receiver Ayir Asante were also jettisoned.

The Giants and the other 31 teams in the league need to be down to their initial 53-man rosters by Tuesday afternoon.