Giants blitzed Brock Purdy all night, and he made them pay

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy turned in another outstanding game on Thursday night, shredding the Giants’ blitz repeatedly.

Purdy dropped back to pass 39 times and the Giants blitzed him on 33 of those, a blitz rate of 84.6 percent, according to Next Gen Stats. As far back as Next Gen Stats has data, that’s the most that any defense has ever blitzed in any game.

Purdy made them pay, completing 20 of 31 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in the 49ers’ 30-12 win.

“When they’re blitzing, we can capitalize on offense with some big plays, and we had some stuff dialed up for what we were going to do when they did blitz,” Purdy said after the game, via Newsday.

Still, Purdy wasn’t celebrating too much after the 49ers improved to 3-0.

“I don’t want to get caught up in stats and stuff,” Purdy said. “There’s some throws out there that I missed.”

Purdy will keep improving, but he’s already one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.