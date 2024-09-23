 Skip navigation
Giants estimate CB Adoree Jackson, CB Dru Phillips as non-participants Monday

  
Published September 23, 2024 04:44 PM

The Giants did not practice Monday, but they still had to put out an estimated injury report ahead of Thursday Night Football.

The good news is left tackle Andrew Thomas was not on the report. He played all 72 snaps Sunday, but it appeared he injured his ankle.

The Giants did list seven new injuries after Sunday’s game. Cornerback Nick McCloud (knee) remains on the list after not playing in Week 3, but he is estimated as a limited participant after not practicing all of last week.

Cornerbacks Adoree Jackson (calf) and Dru Phillips (calf) were estimated as non-participants Monday.

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (foot), inside linebacker Micah McFadden (back) and wide receiver Darius Slayton (thumb) were limited.

Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (thumb) and center John Michael Schmitz (neck) were full participants.