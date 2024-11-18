Giants ignore depth chart to give fans a reason to show up for games

With Giants fans inching toward a potential revolution, management had a simple message.

Let them eat cutlets.

Tommy DeVito has jumped to the starting spot, leapfrogging Drew Lock on the depth chart.

In hindsight, the hint was hiding in plain sight earlier this month, in a strange ESPN.com article that was either prescient or planted. Among other interesting nuggets, the item contained a quote from Lock regarding the respect the players have for the pecking order. The front office and/or the coaching staff clearly did not.

They’ll call it a football decision. It’s clearly a business decision. Bench Daniel Jones and avoid triggering his $23 million injury guarantees for 2025. Play DeVito, and attract more fans to show up and buy overpriced food, drink, and merch in the four remaining home games in 2024.

There’s another potential financial benefit, for the team and the player. If DeVito can recapture the gabba-good vibrations from 2023, his jersey will show up on plenty of New Jersey Christmas lists.

And if Santa doesn’t deliver, he’ll hear about it.