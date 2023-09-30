 Skip navigation
Giants list RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) as doubtful for Monday night

  
Published September 30, 2023 02:24 PM

Earlier in the day, Giants coach Brian Daboll said that running back Saquon Barkley likely would be a game-time decision with a high-ankle sprain. The official injury designation is less optimistic.

The Giants have made Barkley doubtful for the Monday night game against the Seahawks.

Usually, a player who is listed as doubtful doesn’t play, even though the door remains open.

Barkley suffered the injury in a Week 2 win over the Cardinals. He missed the short-week Thursday night game against the 49ers.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) is officially out for the Giants. No other Giants players have an injury designation.