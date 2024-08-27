 Skip navigation
Giants release Allen Robinson

  
Published August 27, 2024 10:47 AM

Veteran wideout Allen Robinson won’t be sticking with the Giants through their cut to 53 players.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Robinson will be released as the team sets its initial roster for the regular season. Robinson signed with the team in May and caught three passes for 23 yards in the preseason.

Robinson started every game for the Steelers last season, but continued a downward trend in productivity that started in 2021 with the Bears. After posting 200 catches for nearly 2,400 yards in 2019 and 2020, Robinson has had just 105 catches for 1,029 yards over the last three years.

The past production will likely earn him another look, but it remains to be seen if he can recapture what worked in the past.