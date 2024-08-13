Giants rookie RB Tyrone Tracy carted off with air cast on leg

Giants running back Tyrone Tracy’s rookie season may have come to an end at Tuesday’s practice.

Reporters at the session sent word that Tracy went down with a non-contact injury during a special teams drill. Trainers immediately put an air cast on Tracy’s right leg and he was carted off for further evaluation.

The results of that evaluation will determine Tracy’s outlook, but the move to the air cast is usually a sign of a serious injury.

Tracy was a fifth-round pick this April after playing at Iowa and Purdue in college. He had five carries for 26 yards in the team’s preseason opener.