 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants rule Graham Gano, Paulson Adebo out

  
Published November 7, 2025 02:44 PM

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that he expects Younghoe Koo to handle the kicking role against the Bears when he spoke to reporters on Friday and the team’s injury report made it official.

Graham Gano has been ruled out with the neck injury that kept him out of practice this week. Koo will be called up from the practice squad to take part in his first game since he missed a game-tying field goal attempt for the Falcons in Week 1.

The Giants also ruled out cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), wide receiver Beaux Collins (neck), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), linebacker Darius Muasau (ankle), and center John Michael Schmitz (shin). Linebacker Victor Dimukeje (shoulder) is also set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful.

Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (pec) and safety Jevon Holland (knee) are listed as questionable.