Giants rule Graham Gano, Paulson Adebo out

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that he expects Younghoe Koo to handle the kicking role against the Bears when he spoke to reporters on Friday and the team’s injury report made it official.

Graham Gano has been ruled out with the neck injury that kept him out of practice this week. Koo will be called up from the practice squad to take part in his first game since he missed a game-tying field goal attempt for the Falcons in Week 1.

The Giants also ruled out cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), wide receiver Beaux Collins (neck), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), linebacker Darius Muasau (ankle), and center John Michael Schmitz (shin). Linebacker Victor Dimukeje (shoulder) is also set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful.

Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (pec) and safety Jevon Holland (knee) are listed as questionable.