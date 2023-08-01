Giants sign C Sean Harlow, place C J.C. Hassenauer on IR

The Giants lost center J.C. Hassenauer to a practice injury recently and they added a healthier offensive lineman to the roster on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of center Sean Harlow. Hassenauer has been placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Hassenauer will not be eligible to return to the active roster this season.

Harlow was a 2017 fourth-round pick of the Falcons, but only played one game for the team. He moved on to the Cardinals in 2021 and appeared in 32 games over the last two seasons. He started eight of those contests.

Second-round pick John Michael Schmitz is thought to be the favorite to wind up starting at center for the Giants.