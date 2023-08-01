 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins
D-backs become buyers at trade deadline, add Mariners closer Paul Sewald in exchange for 3 players
Sam Burns
DFS Dish: Wyndham Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Christian McCaffrey
Fantasy Football RB Tiers for 2023: Will McCaffrey be Dethroned?

Top Clips

nbc_dps_worsttofirst_230801.jpg
Orioles going from worst to first would be special
nbc_pl_summerseriesallgoals_230801.jpg
Every goal from the Premier League Summer Series
nbc_pft_gridgame_230801.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring LAR, CAR, DAL, PHI

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins
D-backs become buyers at trade deadline, add Mariners closer Paul Sewald in exchange for 3 players
Sam Burns
DFS Dish: Wyndham Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Christian McCaffrey
Fantasy Football RB Tiers for 2023: Will McCaffrey be Dethroned?

Top Clips

nbc_dps_worsttofirst_230801.jpg
Orioles going from worst to first would be special
nbc_pl_summerseriesallgoals_230801.jpg
Every goal from the Premier League Summer Series
nbc_pft_gridgame_230801.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring LAR, CAR, DAL, PHI

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants sign C Sean Harlow, place C J.C. Hassenauer on IR

  
Published August 1, 2023 10:18 AM

The Giants lost center J.C. Hassenauer to a practice injury recently and they added a healthier offensive lineman to the roster on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of center Sean Harlow. Hassenauer has been placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Hassenauer will not be eligible to return to the active roster this season.

Harlow was a 2017 fourth-round pick of the Falcons, but only played one game for the team. He moved on to the Cardinals in 2021 and appeared in 32 games over the last two seasons. He started eight of those contests.

Second-round pick John Michael Schmitz is thought to be the favorite to wind up starting at center for the Giants.