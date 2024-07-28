 Skip navigation
Giants sign CB Breon Borders, activate TE Theo Johnson

  
Published July 28, 2024 11:04 AM

The Giants announced a few roster moves on Sunday.

They have signed cornerback Breon Borders to their 90-man roster and they activated tight end Theo Johnson from the physically unable to perform list. They waived quarterback Nathan Rourke in a corresponding move.

Borders last appeared in a regular season game with the Bears during the 2022 season. He has also seen action with the Titans, Cardinals, Commanders, Jaguars, and Bills since entering the league in 2017. He has 42 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 32 appearances.

Johnson was a fourth-round pick this year and had 34 catches for Penn State last year.