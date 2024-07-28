Giants sign CB Breon Borders, activate TE Theo Johnson

The Giants announced a few roster moves on Sunday.

They have signed cornerback Breon Borders to their 90-man roster and they activated tight end Theo Johnson from the physically unable to perform list. They waived quarterback Nathan Rourke in a corresponding move.

Borders last appeared in a regular season game with the Bears during the 2022 season. He has also seen action with the Titans, Cardinals, Commanders, Jaguars, and Bills since entering the league in 2017. He has 42 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 32 appearances.

Johnson was a fourth-round pick this year and had 34 catches for Penn State last year.