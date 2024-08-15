 Skip navigation
Giants sign RB Joshua Kelley, two others

  
Published August 15, 2024 01:29 PM

The Giants announced the previously reported trade of defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on Thursday and they also made three additions to their roster.

Running back Joshua Kelley has been signed along with safeties Raheem Layne and Jonathan Sutherland. They also released defensive back Jalen Mills and placed defensive back Elijah Riley on injured reserve.

Kelley was a 2020 fourth-round pick by the Chargers and he played 54 games for them over the last four years. He had 320 carries for 1,148 yards and six touchdowns in those appearances.

Rookie Tyrone Tracy hurt his ankle in practice earlier this week, which left the Giants a little thin behind Devin Singletary in the backfield.

Layne was teammates with Kelley on the Chargers and had seven tackles in 11 games over the last two seasons. Sutherland was on the Seahawks practice squad last year.