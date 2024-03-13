Giants tender Nick McCloud

The Giants tendered cornerback Nick McCloud but not receiver Isaiah Hodgins.

The one-year tender is worth a non-guaranteed $2.9 million.

McCloud was one of only seven restricted free agents to receive a tender. Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson and 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings received second-round tenders and Seahawks defensive back Michael Jackson an original (fifth round) tender. McCloud, Lions tight end Brock Wright, Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht and Seahawks linebacker Jon Rhattigan received right-of-first-refusal tenders.

McCloud, 25, played all 17 games with three starts last season. He totaled 28 tackles, an interception and three pass breakups, while playing 312 defensive snaps and 347 on special teams.

He has spent the past two seasons with the Giants after one season with the Bengals.