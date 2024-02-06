Giants to hire Tim Kelly as TEs coach

The Giants are adding another assistant coach who used to be with the Titans.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, New York is hiring Tim Kelly to be the team’s tight ends coach.

Kelly, 37, spent the 2023 season as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator. He was the club’s passing game coordinator in 2022.

Kelly was previously with the Texans from 2014-2021, rising from offensive quality control coach, to tight ends coach, to offensive coordinator.

The Giants reportedly agreed to hire Tennessee’s 2023 defensive coordinator, Shane Bowen, to replace former DC Wink Martindale on Monday.