Giants to hold 11 open training camp practices, including joint sessions with Lions

Giants fans will get a chance to check out behind the scenes footage of the team’s offseason on HBO in July and they’ll be able to see the team on the practice field 11 times during this summer’s training camp.

The team announced this year’s training camp schedule and the team’s first practice of camp on July 24 will be open to the public. All 11 open practices will take place at 10 a.m. ET at the team’s practice facility next to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The final two practices of camp will be joint sessions with the Lions on August 5 and 6. They will be open to the public along with workouts on July 26, July 28-30, August 1-2, and August 4.

After those practices with the Lions, the Giants will face them in a preseason game before moving on to matchups with the Texans and Jets as they prepare for what they hope will be a better season than they put together in 2023.