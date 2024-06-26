Hard Knocks trailer shows Giants asking Saquon Barkley to “give us a chance”

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_240624.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Watson win CPOY?
nbc_pft_edelmanonrodgers_240624.jpg
Edelman: Rodgers skipping minicamp a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_firstqb60mil_240624.jpg
Florio: Prescott likely will be first QB to $60M

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_240624.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Watson win CPOY?
nbc_pft_edelmanonrodgers_240624.jpg
Edelman: Rodgers skipping minicamp a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_firstqb60mil_240624.jpg
Florio: Prescott likely will be first QB to $60M

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hard Knocks trailer shows Giants asking Saquon Barkley to “give us a chance”

  
Published June 26, 2024 03:59 AM

Last month, Saquon Barkley wrote on social media that he “never got an offer to come back” to the Giants before signing with the Eagles in free agency. The trailer for the upcoming season of Hard Knocks seems to contradict that.

In the trailer, Giants General Manager Joe Schoen is shown on the phone, apparently with Barkley, seeming to indicate that the Giants want to keep Barkley and are hoping he’ll try to work out a deal with them before leaving for another team.

“Saquon, can you give me your word on that, or are you not going to give us a chance?” Schoen says on the phone.

After Barkley signed with the Eagles, the NFL investigated whether the Eagles had tampered by talking to Barkley before it was legal for teams to talk to free agents. The NFL ultimately did not discover sufficient evidence to discipline the Eagles for tampering.

The brief clip in the Hard Knocks trailer doesn’t shed any additional light on when Barkley first talked to the Eagles and what his discussions with the Giants were like, but the full show may answer some questions about what Schoen tried to do to keep Barkley, and why Barkley ultimately left.

The upcoming season of Hard Knocks will be the first of its kind, following a team through free agency, the draft and other offseason events. Episodes will air each Tuesday in July on HBO.