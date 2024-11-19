Giants worked out Alex McGough

The Giants signed Tim Boyle to their practice squad, but they worked out another quarterback Tuesday.

Free agent Alex McGough went through a tryout with the team, Eric Edholm of NFL Media reports. The Giants have named Tommy DeVito as the starter, benching Daniel Jones, who likely has played his final snap for them.

The Seahawks made McGough a seventh-round pick in 2018, but he has not played a regular-season game in his career.

McGough spent the 2023 on the Packers’ practice squad as the third quarterback behind Jordan Love and Sean Clifford.

He was the USFL’s MVP during the 2023 season.

The Packers moved him to wide receiver in the 2024 offseason but waived him in July with an undisclosed injury.