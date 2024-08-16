 Skip navigation
Grady Jarrett: Justin Simmons makes us so much better, we’re ready to go compete

  
Published August 16, 2024 01:04 PM

The Falcons added two veterans to their defense this week and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett had a hand in landing one of them.

Jarrett was part of a dinner during a visit with safety Justin Simmons that resulted in the longtime Bronco agreeing to a deal in Atlanta. Jarrett said he’s not looking for any commission due to his hand in helping the deal come together because he feels that he and the rest of the team will see plenty of benefits from adding Simmons.

“I’m not getting 10 percent, I’m getting much more. I’m getting a guy added to the room that’s a dynamic player, been an All-Pro in this league, and he’s just gonna make this team so much better, gonna make that back end so much better with the guys we already have here,” Jarrett said on NFL Network.

The Falcons also traded for edge rusher Matthew Judon, who Jarrett called “a guy who just can’t be stopped when he rolling” before declaring the Falcons “ready to go compete” thanks to the new faces on the defense.