Grady Jarrett remains out of Bears’ practice

Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (knee) remained out of the Bears’ practice on Friday ahead of a Monday Night Football game against the Commanders.

Jarrett missed the team’s Week 4 game against the Bears.

He has four tackles in three games.

Offensive lineman Darnell Wright (elbow) returned to limited work after missing Thursday’s session, and defensive back Jaquan Brisker (quad) and running back Kyle Monangai (thigh) were back to full participation after sitting out a day earlier.

Brisker and Monangai’s injuries are new this week.

Offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (rib) was a full participant after being limited on Thursday.

Defensive back Kyler Gordon (hamstring) and tight end Colston Loveland (hip) remained limited.

Kicker Cairo Santos (right thigh) had another full practice on Friday.