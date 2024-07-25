 Skip navigation
Greg Newsome had hamstring surgery, Dalvin Tomlinson to have knee scope

  
Published July 25, 2024 04:46 PM

The Browns have a couple of injury situations to monitor on their defense heading into Week One.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters from training camp on Thursday that cornerback Greg Newsome had surgery on his hamstring on Wednesday. Newsome was placed on the non-football injury list ahead of the first camp practice this week.

Stefanski also said that defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson needs to have his knee scoped. Tomlinson is on the physically unable to perform list.

The hope is that both players will be healthy enough to play in the season opener, but it doesn’t sound like there’s much reason to think that they’ll be available at any point in camp or the preseason.