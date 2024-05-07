 Skip navigation
Greg Newsome II: I’d like to be a Brown for life, but just focused on 2024 now

  
Published May 7, 2024 08:00 AM

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II was the subject of trade chatter early in the offseason, but there didn’t appear to be much of an effort to move him and the chance of a trade is even slimmer now.

The team exercised its option on Newsome’s contract for the 2025 season, which guarantees him a salary of $13.3 million and suggests that the Browns see him as a building block on defense. Newsome said on Monday that he feels “super blessed” by that and that he looks forward to remaining in Cleveland for the long haul, although his thoughts are focused on the immediate future for the time being.

“Extension-wise, we haven’t really talked about that,” Newsome said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “Honestly, I’m just focused on trying to get us as high as we can this year and whatever happens after that happens. But like I said before, I would love to be a Cleveland Brown for life.”

Newsome had 49 tackles, two interceptions, and 14 passes defensed for the Browns in 2023. More of the same this season should help his chances of earning a longer stay.