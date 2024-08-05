Greg Roman on being without Justin Herbert: The rest of the offense has to be on point

Justin Herbert wore a walking boot on his right foot and watched Monday as the Chargers held a joint practice against the Rams. The star quarterback will rest his plantar fascia for at least the next two weeks.

He is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, and the Chargers better hope he is.

The offense struggled in the joint practice, Eric Williams of Fox Sports reports.

“The rest of the offense has to be on point,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said of being without Herbert. “Then, Justin’s got to figure out some of the chemistry things while we get caught up. But no, I don’t see it as a problem. I really don’t. These guys are instinctive guys, and it’s going to be great to get them all together, obviously. That’s always good. But that’s life in the NFL.”

Herbert is learning his fourth playbook in five years. He has two new starting receivers, two new starting tight ends, two new running backs, a new right tackle, a new center to go along with new coaches.

The Chargers did not upgrade the position behind Herbert, and Easton Stick remains the backup. Stick was 0-4 as the starter to finish the 2023 season with Herbert out with a broken index finger on his throwing hand.

Stick threw three touchdown passes and committed five turnovers last season. He also ran for a touchdown.

Stick is trying to help the rest of the offense prepare for the season, but he admits the obvious: He is not Herbert. Few are, so the Chargers have to hope and pray Herbert is back for the opener and able to play through his injury all season.

“Once the ball is snapped, I can’t play like Justin,” Stick said. “There are very few people in the world that can do what Justin Herbert does. So after the ball is snapped, we’re just playing.

“But I think it’s trying to make sure I’m communicating the way Justin will, so everybody’s on the same page.”