Gus Edwards’ 4-yard TD run gives Ravens a 7-0 lead

The Ravens and Seahawks played a defensive battle in the first quarter. Seattle had 43 yards and Baltimore 72, and the teams combined for five punts.

Baltimore got on the board early in the second quarter, though.

Gus Edwards’ 4-yard touchdown run has given the Ravens a 7-0 lead with 13:06 remaining in the second quarter. The Ravens used 12 plays to go 81 yards for the first points of the game.

Lamar Jackson is 6-of-9 for 65 yards and has run for 22 yards on four carries.

Mark Andrews has three catches for 31 yards.