 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp
Ron Rivera: Jacoby Brissett needed a few snaps with first-team offense
Trevor Lawrence
Doug Pederson plans to play Trevor Lawrence in Saturday’s preseason opener
Houston Chronicle
NFL investigated Texans minority owner Javier Loya for gambling in 2008

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_bryceyoung_230807.jpg
Why Young is in tougher spot than other rookie QBs
nbc_pft_grid_230807.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring NYG, MIN, DAL, MIA
nbc_pft_draft_230807.jpg
PFT Draft: Which players, teams deserve patience?

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp
Ron Rivera: Jacoby Brissett needed a few snaps with first-team offense
Trevor Lawrence
Doug Pederson plans to play Trevor Lawrence in Saturday’s preseason opener
Houston Chronicle
NFL investigated Texans minority owner Javier Loya for gambling in 2008

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_bryceyoung_230807.jpg
Why Young is in tougher spot than other rookie QBs
nbc_pft_grid_230807.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring NYG, MIN, DAL, MIA
nbc_pft_draft_230807.jpg
PFT Draft: Which players, teams deserve patience?

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hall of Fame Game drew 6.3 million viewers

  
Published August 7, 2023 11:43 AM

Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game between the Jets and the Browns generated an impressive TV audience.

The game was watched by 6.3 million viewers on NBC, Peacock and NBC Sports Digital, the network announced that morning.

That’s the most viewers the Hall of Fame Game has had since 2018, and is another illustration of the NFL’s dominance over the American television landscape. The viewership drawn by the NFL in the preseason easily beats regular-season numbers for the other major sports.

This season, with TV actors and writers on strike, networks won’t have as much scripted programming as they’re accustomed to, making the NFL an even more valuable property.