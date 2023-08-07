Hall of Fame Game drew 6.3 million viewers

Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game between the Jets and the Browns generated an impressive TV audience.

The game was watched by 6.3 million viewers on NBC, Peacock and NBC Sports Digital, the network announced that morning.

That’s the most viewers the Hall of Fame Game has had since 2018, and is another illustration of the NFL’s dominance over the American television landscape. The viewership drawn by the NFL in the preseason easily beats regular-season numbers for the other major sports.

This season, with TV actors and writers on strike, networks won’t have as much scripted programming as they’re accustomed to, making the NFL an even more valuable property.