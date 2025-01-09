Hank Fraley, Thomas Brown are expected to interview for Seahawks OC

After the club fired Ryan Grubb earlier this week, Seattle has at least two candidates to be their next offensive coordinator.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley is expected to interview with Seattle on Friday for the position. Additionally, Pelissero reports the Seahawks plan to interview Bears interim coach Thomas Brown.

Fraley, 47, was a longtime center, appearing in 142 games with 123 starts for the Eagles, Browns, and Rams. He started with Detroit in 2018 as assistant offensive line coach and was promoted to OL coach in 2020. Head coach Dan Campbell retained Fraley upon taking the helm of the franchise in 2021.

Brown, 38, just finished his first season with Chicago. He began the year as the passing game coordinator before being promoted to offensive coordinator when Shane Waldron was fired. Then he was promoted again to interim coach when Matt Eberflus was fired in late November. Chicago went 1-4 with Brown as head coach.

Brown previously spent the 2023 season with the Panthers as OC. He came into the league in 2020 with the Rams, serving as running backs coach and then tight ends coach in 2022.