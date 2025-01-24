 Skip navigation
Hank Fraley will stay on the Lions’ staff

  
Published January 24, 2025 05:21 PM

The Lions have lost both of their coordinators, but they won’t be losing offensive line coach Hank Fraley.

Fraley’s wife posted on social media that the family is staying in Detroit, and multiple reporters have said he has confirmed that he will remain on the Lions’ staff.

Fraley had been a candidate to either follow former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to Chicago and join the Bears’ staff, or become the offensive coordinator in Seattle. Instead he will do neither and stay in Detroit.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell will be giving Fraley a promotion to run game coordinator in addition to offensive line coach.

The 47-year-old Fraley has been in Detroit since the Lions hired him as assistant offensive line coach in 2018. He was promoted to offensive line coach in 2020 and kept on when Campbell became head coach in 2021. Prior to becoming a coach he was an NFL center for a decade.