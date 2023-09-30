Harrison Smith fined $21,855 for impermissible use of helmet
Published September 30, 2023 05:52 PM
Vikings safety Harrison Smith escaped without a penalty after a first quarter hit on Chargers receiver Joshua Palmer, but the NFL ruled it an illegal hit.
The league fined Smith $21,855 for impermissible use of the helmet.
The amount is the standard amount for a first offense.
It is Smith’s first fine this season.
Palmer gained 3 yards on the reception from Justin Herbert on the play Smith had his illegal hit. The Chargers scored a touchdown on the drive.