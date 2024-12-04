Has the moment passed for an Aaron Rodgers docuseries?

It was announced on September 9 without much fanfare, given that the news landed on the Monday after the first Sunday of the regular season. The trailer landed yesterday.

Enigma, the three-part Aaron Rodgers docuseries, arrives in 13 days.

It’s not a Rodgers-produced vanity project. Heavy hitters like Skydance Sports, NFL Films, and Religion of Sports have made it. It looks like it will be balanced.

But it feels like the moment has passed. Rodgers barely played in 2023. This year, he has barely played well. On the spectrum of franchise-quarterback late-career second acts, he’s far closer to Joe Namath and Johnny Unitas than Tom Brady and Joe Montana.

Rodgers seems to be losing relevance. There’s Rodgers fatigue. And this will likely add to it, unless it prompts a reversal of the heel turn he took in 2021, when his word games with the media blew up in his face — and when he responded to the criticism by becoming a full-blown conspiracy theorist.

But that was three years ago, a lifetime in the NFL. It feels like the sun is setting on Rodgers’s playing career.

It remains to be seen whether and to what extent he’ll have a successful post-playing career in media, traditional or alternative. Will people want to listen to him, once he’s no longer playing?

Many have called him polarizing. But that implies the existence of a group of ardent fans to counter the cluster of zealous foes. With Rodgers, most people either don’t like him or have no opinion.

In less than two weeks, we’ll find out whether the new docuseries changes those opinions, or reinforces them.