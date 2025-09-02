 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harris_250902.jpg
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’
nbc_pft_stafford_250909.jpg
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
nbc_pft_hill_250902.jpg
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harris_250902.jpg
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’
nbc_pft_stafford_250909.jpg
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
nbc_pft_hill_250902.jpg
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hollywood Brown listed as full participant on first Chiefs injury report

  
Published September 2, 2025 03:43 PM

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that receiver Hollywood Brown had “done everything” during practice, and that’s been reflected in the team’s first injury report of the season.

Brown (ankle) was one of several players listed as a full participant in the session.

Linebacker Jack Cochrane (knee), cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee), offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee), linebacker Drue Tranquill (back), and tight end Jared Wiley (knee) were also full participants.

Defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott (ankle) was limited.

Receiver Jalen Royals (knee) did not participate. Royals, a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft, is unlikely to play in Friday night’s season opener.