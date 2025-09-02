Hollywood Brown listed as full participant on first Chiefs injury report

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that receiver Hollywood Brown had “done everything” during practice, and that’s been reflected in the team’s first injury report of the season.

Brown (ankle) was one of several players listed as a full participant in the session.

Linebacker Jack Cochrane (knee), cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee), offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee), linebacker Drue Tranquill (back), and tight end Jared Wiley (knee) were also full participants.

Defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott (ankle) was limited.

Receiver Jalen Royals (knee) did not participate. Royals, a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft, is unlikely to play in Friday night’s season opener.