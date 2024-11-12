 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
nbc_pft_homefieldv2_241112.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homefield advantage in NFL

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
nbc_pft_homefieldv2_241112.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homefield advantage in NFL

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How many coaching vacancies will emerge after 2024?

  
Published November 12, 2024 12:35 PM

Two coaches have already been fired, from the Jets and the Saints. Between now and the end of the season, there will be more.

So how many jobs will become vacant?

The current hot spots are obvious. In Dallas, coach Mike McCarthy’s contract is ending. He has done nothing this year that would merit a new one.

The Jaguars have woefully underperformed, especially after owner Shad Khan said in August that it’s the best Jacksonville team ever assembled. And the Raiders and Bears have made significant in-season changes that could be a stopover toward a cleaning house after the season, if not sooner.

Giants owner John Mara has said he doesn’t anticipate making any changes after the season. Changes could nevertheless be made.

If the Buccaneers continue to underperform, could Todd Bowles be in trouble? Maybe, if ownership thinks it can lure Bill Belichick to town, five years after Tom Brady went to Tampa.

If the Colts don’t make it to the playoffs, what will Jim Irsay do?

Then there’s the ever-present possibility for a surprise. Could Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who declared the team to be Super Bowl ready before the season, clean house if they miss the playoffs — even with coach Mike McDaniel getting an extension in the offseason? Could Brian Callahan be one and done in Tennessee? Jerod Mayo in New England?

Then there’s always the possibility of a resignation or retirement.

Last year, there were eight vacancies — 25 percent of the entire league. This year, there could be another eight openings.

Whatever the number, it’ll always happen. It’s the quickest way for a bad team to become a good team, especially since the salary cap restricts what a team can do to improve.