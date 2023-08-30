Howie Roseman on signing Isaiah Rodgers: We believe in second chances

The Eagles made a surprising move this week by signing defensive back Isaiah Rodgers, who is suspended for at least this season for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Rodgers was placed on the reserve/suspended list after joining Philadelphia and the team cannot have any contact with him.

But head coach Nick Sirianni is familiar with Rodgers from their shared time in Indianapolis and General Manager Howie Roseman said on Tuesday that the Eagles did work on Rodgers when he was entering the league.

“He is a talented guy, and obviously he made a mistake, and he has apologized for that mistake,” Roseman said in his press conference. “We believe in second chances, and now it’s on him. So, he’ll come in next year, be ready to go for the offseason program and training camp. I think. He’s got [to] apply for reinstatement, so I’m not taking that for granted.”

Rodgers has been an effective kick returner, averaging 27.0 yards per return in his career with one taken back for a touchdown. He’s also recorded 10 career passes defensed, a forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries.

The Colts released Rodgers in June after the league announced his suspension for gambling on NFL games. He will be eligible to apply for reinstatement during the 2024 offseason.