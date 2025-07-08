I won’t “stick to sports”

On Monday morning, I wrote something about the president’s comments on the Commanders’ former name and whether the team should still be using it.

Within 10 minutes, I got a “stick to sports” email.

As explained on Monday’s #PFTPM, why does anyone think that will work? People who have built and/or earned platforms in this space aren’t the type to be pushed around, by anyone. Telling me or anyone else to “stick to sports” isn’t going to work. If anything, it could (if not will) make people who have microphones even more inclined to not stick to sports.

I definitely won’t. While I won’t go out of my way to inject a non-sports story or opinion into our coverage, I’ll do it when it seems to me to be the right thing to do. And I won’t keep my opinions to myself, simply because someone might get upset that my opinion is different from theirs.

Bottom line: Telling me (or presumably anyone else in sports media who dares to stray from sports) will not work. If anything, it’ll have the opposite effect.

So go ahead. Tell me to stick to sports. And see what happens.