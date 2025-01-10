If Sam Darnold struggles, could Vikings turn to Daniel Jones?

After the Giants cut starting quarterback Daniel Jones, he joined Minnesota’s practice squad. It was a wise move, aimed at getting him on a team while maintaining the flexibility to sign with another team’s active roster, should the opportunity arise.

Now that the regular season has ended, Jones has gone all in with the Vikings by joining the active roster. He’ll be with the Vikings and only the Vikings for the postseason, however long it lasts.

The fact that the move happened only days after starter Sam Darnold found a moment that seemed a bit too big for his stunningly strong season has raised questions about whether Jones might be in line to play, if Darnold struggles in the postseason.

“It’s such a fluid thing here the rest of the way,” coach Kevin O’Connell said Thursday. “We’re gonna do whatever we think gives us the best chance to win.”

The current expectation is that Jones, despite joining the active roster, will be the emergency quarterback against the Rams on Monday night. He’ll play only if Darnold and primary backup Nick Mullens are injured.

The window for Jones playing looks more like this, we believe: The Vikings win but Darnold plays poorly, and Jones could play in the divisional round.

Of course, the chances of the Vikings winning if Darnold plays poorly are slim. And it will be difficult if not impossible for Minnesota to advance without Darnold making a play at some point that would boost his status for a return to Detroit. (Or, possibly, a trip to Philly or Tampa or a visit from the Commanders.)

But Darnold could be on a short leash in the second round, if the Vikings get there. In a single-elimination setting, with the season riding on the outcome, a switch from a quarterback with (as of now) no playoff experience to a quarterback who two years ago won a playoff game in Minnesota might be needed.

And if that happens in Philadelphia, with Jones on one side and Saquon Barkley on the other, Giants co-owner John Mara’s head might literally explode.