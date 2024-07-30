Illinois governor rules out Bears stadium deal in 2024

The Bears want a new stadium, with taxpayer funding. They’re going to have to wait.

Via the Chicago Tribune, Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker said Monday that there’s little if any chance that a deal will happen in 2024.

“I made it clear to the Bears leadership that it would be near impossible to get anything done — if there was a proposal put on the table that could get done, you couldn’t actually get it done, probably, during the veto session and would have to wait until next spring,” Pritzker said. “But in reality, there isn’t a proposal on the table right now that would be acceptable to anyone that I know in the legislature.”

Bears CEO Kevin Warren previously called the summer and fall “critically important” to the effort. Pritzker previously called the team’s initial proposal for a lakefront venue a “nonstarter.” He also has expressed reluctance to use public money for private stadiums.

“I’ve done a lot of research on this topic,” Pritzker said Monday, “But let me be clear: There isn’t much change.”

The Bears continue to periodically flirt with neighboring communities. Whether they’re simply looking to build leverage or have true designs on a suburban option remains to be seen.

Regardless, the public currently isn’t thrilled with paying for stadiums. When there’s no credible threat the team will move, it becomes even harder to finagle free money.

Especially since opponents can now argue that teams are looking to subsidize their looming $440 million debt to the plaintiffs in the Sunday Ticket case by using taxpayer funding to replace the funds lost to the antitrust litigation.