In 2027, Jaguars could play up to three home games in London

  
Published June 21, 2024 12:29 PM

Next week, Jacksonville City Council will vote on a deal to renovate the Jaguars’ stadium. If/when the arrangement is approved, it will open the door for the Jaguars to play up to three of their 2027 home games in their home away from home.

Via David Bauerlein of the Florida Times-Union, the agreement the Jaguars struck with Mayor Donna Deegan contemplates up to a third of the nine-game home schedule being played in London, while the renovations are occurring.

The deal also gives the Jaguars the option to play up to three total home games in London over 2025 and 2026.

In 2027, the Jaguars are “almost certain” (per team president Mark Lamping) to play their domestic home games in Gainesville or Orlando, or both places.

Given that the Jaguars have been playing in recent years an away game in London, they could (in theory) go to London and play four straight games there. Which is a long time to be away from home base.