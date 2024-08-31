In Buffalo, Mike White hopes to avoid Matt Milano — and to find a piece of his rib

Quarterback Mike White’s 2022 run with the Jets included a particularly painful game against the Bills. He got hit hard, multiple times by multiple players.

One hit in particular was on his mind when he spoke to reporters for the first time as a member of Buffalo’s practice squad.

“I just can’t be locker room mates with Matt Milano,” White said, via USA Today.

Here’s the hit from Milano on White. (Sit down before watching it.) After the game, White ended up at a local hospital, for precautionary reasons.

Beyond avoiding Milano, who’s out indefinitely and on IR with a torn biceps, White has one specific thing he’ll be looking for during his first home game with the Bills.

“When I go to Highmark [Stadium] I’m sure there’s going to be a piece of my rib on the 30 yard line,” White said.

With Mitch Trubisky injured, it was smart for the Bills to add White after he was cut by the Dolphins. A fifth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2018, White has 14 regular-season appearances and seven starts.

“We’ve obviously gone against Mike,” G.M. Brandon Beane told reporters. “I think everyone in here is very familiar with his career, all the time in the AFC East. The thing I have always liked about Mike and respected about him was whether he started the game or came into the game, he came in guns a-blazing. No fear.”

No fear, indeed. No rib, either.

But no risk of Milano or any other Bills player hitting him like that again, for as long as White is in Buffalo.