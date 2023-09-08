Injured reserve a “definite possibility” for Cooper Kupp

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is out this Sunday and it may be a while before he has a chance to return to action.

Head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that injured reserve is a “definite possibility” for the wideout. The team has called it a hamstring injury and Kupp went to see a specialist this week because there is concern that he may be dealing with a nerve issue.

If Kupp goes on injured reserve, he’ll have to miss at least four games and the prospect of a deeper problem suggests that could be a best-case scenario for getting Kupp back on the field.

McVay said that quarterback Stetson Bennett (shoulder) and tight end Hunter Long (thigh) could also be placed on injured reserve.