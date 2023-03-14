 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Inside the Javon Hargrave contract

  
Published March 14, 2023 08:30 AM
nbc_pft_49ershargrave_230314
March 14, 2023 07:52 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the reports Javon Hargrave is signing a four-year deal with the 49ers and explain why Nick Bosa shouldn’t be concerned.

The 49ers made a big move on Monday, in an effort to make their great defense even greater.

Soon-to-be-former Eagles defensive lineman Javon Hargrave intends to sign on Wednesday a four-year, $84 million contract. Here are the details of the deal, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

1. Signing bonus: $23 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $1.165 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 option bonus: $6 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2024 base salary: $8.885 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2025 base salary: $19.9 million.

6. 2026 base salary: $21.65 million.

7. 2023-26 workout bonuses: $100,000 workout bonuses, fully guaranteed in 2023 and 2024.

8. 2023-26 per-game roster bonuses: $44,118 per game, up to $750,000 per year, fully guaranteed for 2023.

So it’s a two-year, fully guaranteed contract, under which Hargrave will make up to $40.75 million. The next two years represent team-held options.