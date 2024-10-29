 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichickfuturev2_241029.jpg
Possible landing spots for Belichick next season
nbc_pft_falconsv2_241029.jpg
Chances of Cousins leading ATL to NFC South title
nbc_pft_spayton_241029.jpg
Payton score drama with Panthers ‘feels personal’

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichickfuturev2_241029.jpg
Possible landing spots for Belichick next season
nbc_pft_falconsv2_241029.jpg
Chances of Cousins leading ATL to NFC South title
nbc_pft_spayton_241029.jpg
Payton score drama with Panthers ‘feels personal’

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Inside the revised Haason Reddick deal

  
Published October 29, 2024 06:59 PM

Jets defensive end Haason Reddick showed up last Monday. By the end of the week, he signed his revised contract.

We’ve gotten a look at the full numbers. Here are relevant details.

1. 2024 base salary: $8.708 million. (He was due to make $14.25 million; the first seven game checks weren’t earned.)

2. New 2024 playing-time incentive: $791,628 for 40-percent playing time from Week 8 through Week 18.

3. New 2024 sack incentive: $500,000 for eight, $500,000 for nine, $500,000 for 10; $550,000 for 12.

4. New Super Bowl incentive: $2 million if on active roster for the game.

5. Existing Pro Bowl incentive: $500,000.

6. Existing All-Pro incentive: $500,000.

7. Existing 12-sack incentive: $500,000.

There’s a new upside of $6.341 million, and an existing upside of $4.841 million.

The Jets forgave all discretionary forfeitures and fines. He was fined $2.05 million for missing training camp. A $2.375 million fine for missing three preseason games is subject to a grievance. He also has been fined $101,716 for skipping mandatory minicamp.

Reddick had 39-percent playing time in his debut with the Jets, and no sacks. With nine games left, he’ll need to do plenty of work to realize the production-based incentives. And the money for Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and Super Bowl feel like a long shot.