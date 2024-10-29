Inside the revised Haason Reddick deal

Jets defensive end Haason Reddick showed up last Monday. By the end of the week, he signed his revised contract.

We’ve gotten a look at the full numbers. Here are relevant details.

1. 2024 base salary: $8.708 million. (He was due to make $14.25 million; the first seven game checks weren’t earned.)

2. New 2024 playing-time incentive: $791,628 for 40-percent playing time from Week 8 through Week 18.

3. New 2024 sack incentive: $500,000 for eight, $500,000 for nine, $500,000 for 10; $550,000 for 12.

4. New Super Bowl incentive: $2 million if on active roster for the game.

5. Existing Pro Bowl incentive: $500,000.

6. Existing All-Pro incentive: $500,000.

7. Existing 12-sack incentive: $500,000.

There’s a new upside of $6.341 million, and an existing upside of $4.841 million.

The Jets forgave all discretionary forfeitures and fines. He was fined $2.05 million for missing training camp. A $2.375 million fine for missing three preseason games is subject to a grievance. He also has been fined $101,716 for skipping mandatory minicamp.

Reddick had 39-percent playing time in his debut with the Jets, and no sacks. With nine games left, he’ll need to do plenty of work to realize the production-based incentives. And the money for Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and Super Bowl feel like a long shot.