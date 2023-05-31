 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Irv Smith finding his groove with Bengals

  
Published May 31, 2023 12:07 PM

The Bengals signed Irv Smith Jr. to be their starting tight end, replacing Hayden Hurst. Smith has not disappointed thus far.

Quarterback Joe Burrow has noted Smith’s work ethic in the film room alongside tight ends coach James Casey, with Smith pushing the younger tight ends.

“A lot of hard work has been put in behind closed doors that people don’t get to see,” Smith said, via Mohammad Ahmad of cleveland.com. “But that’s the blessing to have that confidence in yourself. People can pump you up but you have to want it from within.”

Smith spent four seasons with Kirk Cousins in Minnesota, catching 91 passes for 858 yards and nine touchdowns in the three seasons he played. (Smith spent 2021 on injured reserve.)

He is developing a rapport with Burrow, who he played against once while he was at Alabama and the quarterback was at LSU.

“Playing against Joe in college and following his career, and seeing the success he’s had from afar, it’s been really cool just as a fan of football to watch that,” Smith said. “So, to be his teammate and earning his trust, those type of things take time. It takes time to build that confidence and trust with one another.”

Smith and Burrow are spending time getting to know one another. They hope that pays off during the season for an offense that is expected to be one of the league’s best.