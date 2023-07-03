 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_chiovertime_230702.jpg
Shane van Gisbergen scores historic NASCAR win on Chicago streets
nbc_edge_bte_djokovic_230628.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash
Alex Palou - Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - By_ James Black_Large Image Without Watermark_m86319.jpg
IndyCar Mid-Ohio results: Alex Palou wins third consecutive to increase points lead

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chiovertime_230702.jpg
Van Gisbergen wins in Chicago in first Cup start
nbc_nas_gragsontirebarrier_230702.jpg
Gragson falls victim to tire barrier in Chicago
nbc_nas_kbuschtirebarrier_230702.jpg
Kyle Busch gets stuck under tire barrier

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_chiovertime_230702.jpg
Shane van Gisbergen scores historic NASCAR win on Chicago streets
nbc_edge_bte_djokovic_230628.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash
Alex Palou - Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - By_ James Black_Large Image Without Watermark_m86319.jpg
IndyCar Mid-Ohio results: Alex Palou wins third consecutive to increase points lead

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chiovertime_230702.jpg
Van Gisbergen wins in Chicago in first Cup start
nbc_nas_gragsontirebarrier_230702.jpg
Gragson falls victim to tire barrier in Chicago
nbc_nas_kbuschtirebarrier_230702.jpg
Kyle Busch gets stuck under tire barrier

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Is Joe Burrow waiting for Justin Herbert to do his deal?

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 2, 2023 09:05 PM

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson have gotten new contracts this offseason. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow have not.

Is Burrow waiting for Herbert to do his deal before Burrow does his? Paul Dehner, Jr. of TheAthletic.com believes that’s one of the factors delaying Burrow’s deal.

Frankly, it shouldn’t be. Burrow and Herbert occupy different planes. Herbert is irrelevant to Burrow. The only reason for Burrow to wait would be to see whether Herbert gets more than expected, which would raise the floor considerably for Burrow.

If Burrow goes first, it’s hard to imagine Herbert getting as much or more. Frankly, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the Chargers wait a year to do Herbert’s deal. He doesn’t seem to be wired to whine about it, and the Chargers could be inclined to take advantage of one more relatively low-cost year under Herbert’s rookie deal before paying him. Especially if Herbert isn’t inclined to complain.

Regardless, Burrow should break the bank sooner than later — and then some. He should have a compensation package tied to a percentage of the salary cap. Actually, he should get whatever he wants. He has transformed a Bengals team that, without him, was the gang that couldn’t shoot straight. If he ever leaves, they could go back to being what they were before they stunk badly enough in 2019 to get him.